John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance
Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile
