John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.12 Per Share

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund (NYSE:HPI – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, September 3rd, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1235 per share on Monday, September 30th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. This is an increase from John Hancock Preferred Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Price Performance

Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund stock opened at $17.78 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $17.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.73. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund has a 12-month low of $12.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund Company Profile

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

