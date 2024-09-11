John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.
John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.
