John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT) Sets New 52-Week High at $13.49

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund (NYSE:PDT – Get Free Report)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $13.49 and last traded at $13.49, with a volume of 500 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.05.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Stock Up 0.9 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $12.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.79.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a $0.0825 dividend. This represents a $0.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund Company Profile

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 56,845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $670,000 after acquiring an additional 3,101 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 81.8% in the second quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 212,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,504,000 after purchasing an additional 95,639 shares during the period. Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 46.5% during the second quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 40,932 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $482,000 after purchasing an additional 12,985 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund by 42.0% during the first quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth Partners LLC now owns 39,144 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $456,000 after purchasing an additional 11,586 shares during the period. Finally, Pathway Financial Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund in the first quarter worth about $2,561,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

John Hancock Premium Dividend Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors, with an emphasis on the utilities sector.

