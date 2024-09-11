Jordan Park Group LLC Cuts Position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

Jordan Park Group LLC decreased its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 6.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,643 shares during the period. iShares Russell 3000 ETF comprises approximately 0.5% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $7,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in IWV. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Tidemark LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Denver PWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the second quarter worth $44,000. Finally, ORG Partners LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $311.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a PE ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $312.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $303.11. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $233.54 and a 1-year high of $322.19.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

