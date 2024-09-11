Jordan Park Group LLC Has $2.46 Million Stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK)

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF (NYSEARCA:GREK – Free Report) by 149.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 61,768 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 37,041 shares during the period. Global X MSCI Greece ETF makes up 0.2% of Jordan Park Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest position. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF were worth $2,457,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in GREK. Simplex Trading LLC acquired a new stake in Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $725,000. Hilltop Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. Hilltop Holdings Inc. now owns 90,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,346,000 after purchasing an additional 56,650 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 194,371 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 92,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its position in Global X MSCI Greece ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 253,444 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $10,079,000 after buying an additional 12,848 shares in the last quarter.
Global X MSCI Greece ETF Trading Down 1.0 %
NYSEARCA:GREK opened at $41.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $41.82 and a 200-day moving average of $41.04. Global X MSCI Greece ETF has a 1 year low of $30.67 and a 1 year high of $43.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.03 million, a P/E ratio of 9.12 and a beta of 0.74.
About Global X MSCI Greece ETF
The Global X MSCI Greece ETF (GREK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Greece Select 25-50 index, a market-cap-weighted index of about 15 Greek firms. GREK was launched on Dec 7, 2011 and is managed by Global X.
