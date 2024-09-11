Jordan Park Group LLC Purchases 3,630 Shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Jordan Park Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD – Free Report) by 49.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,924 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,630 shares during the period. Jordan Park Group LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $861,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 309.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.3% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF in the second quarter worth $57,000.

NASDAQ:ESGD opened at $80.63 on Wednesday. iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $65.74 and a 52-week high of $83.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $80.31 and a 200 day moving average of $79.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.45 and a beta of 0.86.

The iShares ESG Aware MSCI EAFE ETF (ESGD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Extended ESG Focus index. The fund tracks an index of developed market international companies that have been selected and weighted for positive environmental, social, and governance characteristics. ESGD was launched on Jun 28, 2016 and is managed by BlackRock.

