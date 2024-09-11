Joseph Wm Foran Acquires 2,500 Shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) Stock

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Get Free Report) CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $49.97 per share, for a total transaction of $124,925.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 40,251 shares in the company, valued at $2,011,342.47. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Joseph Wm Foran also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Matador Resources alerts:

On Friday, September 6th, Joseph Wm Foran acquired 2,500 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $51.47 per share, with a total value of $128,675.00.

On Friday, August 2nd, Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $55.96 per share, for a total transaction of $111,920.00.

Matador Resources Trading Down 1.4 %

NYSE:MTDR opened at $49.19 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 6.74 and a beta of 3.27. Matador Resources has a 52-week low of $48.83 and a 52-week high of $71.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $57.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $61.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The energy company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.29. Matador Resources had a net margin of 29.01% and a return on equity of 21.12%. The business had revenue of $847.14 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $822.55 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.83 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Matador Resources’s payout ratio is 10.96%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matador Resources

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Matador Resources by 10.5% during the second quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,250,036 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $134,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,334 shares during the last quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Matador Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Dana Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 26,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its position in Matador Resources by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 73,131 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $4,358,000 after buying an additional 13,613 shares during the last quarter. Delphi Management Inc. MA acquired a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 2nd quarter worth $898,000. Finally, Quarry LP boosted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 47.5% in the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MTDR shares. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Matador Resources from $83.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 14th. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on shares of Matador Resources in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Capital One Financial upgraded Matador Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $80.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on Matador Resources from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Matador Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.17.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Matador Resources

About Matador Resources

(Get Free Report)

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Matador Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Matador Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.