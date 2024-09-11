JPMorgan Chase & Co. Upgrades Rotork (LON:ROR) to Overweight

Rotork (LON:ROR – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. to an “overweight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Digital Look reports. The brokerage presently has a GBX 370 ($4.84) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 365 ($4.77). JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 13.36% from the stock’s current price.
Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Rotork from GBX 370 ($4.84) to GBX 380 ($4.97) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th.
Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets industrial flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.
