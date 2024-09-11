JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI) Shares Purchased by VitalStone Financial LLC

VitalStone Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 170.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,437 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,739 shares during the quarter. VitalStone Financial LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $875,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 3.8% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,032,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,274,807,000 after acquiring an additional 815,598 shares during the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5,858.1% during the 1st quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC now owns 6,165,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $356,724,000 after purchasing an additional 6,061,819 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,836,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,906,000 after purchasing an additional 315,588 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 406.2% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,135,711 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,292,000 after buying an additional 3,318,702 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 14.6% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 3,379,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,569,000 after buying an additional 430,134 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

JEPI opened at $58.18 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a 52-week low of $51.38 and a 52-week high of $58.85. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.88. The company has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

