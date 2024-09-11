JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Sees Large Volume Increase

JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday . Approximately 142,537 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 36% from the previous session’s volume of 223,578 shares.The stock last traded at $46.05 and had previously closed at $46.05.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.45.

Get JPMorgan Income ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On JPMorgan Income ETF

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Security Financial Services INC. grew its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Security Financial Services INC. now owns 6,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 95.1% during the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Income ETF by 9.4% during the first quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC now owns 5,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF by 63.6% in the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 566 shares in the last quarter.

About JPMorgan Income ETF

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.