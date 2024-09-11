JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Acquired by Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP

Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP boosted its position in JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 135,900 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,927 shares during the period. JPMorgan Income ETF comprises 1.4% of Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP owned approximately 0.47% of JPMorgan Income ETF worth $6,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JPIE. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $588,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $282,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its stake in JPMorgan Income ETF by 77.3% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 374,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,094,000 after buying an additional 163,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Income ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,493,000.

JPMorgan Income ETF stock opened at $46.07 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.72 and a fifty-two week high of $46.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.45.

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

