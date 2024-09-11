JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ) Stock Price Up 0.4%

Shares of JPMorgan Japanese (LON:JFJ – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as GBX 535.20 ($7.00) and last traded at GBX 534 ($6.98). 221,604 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 37% from the average session volume of 351,425 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 532 ($6.96).

JPMorgan Japanese Trading Up 0.4 %

The stock has a market cap of £778.25 million, a PE ratio of 1,570.59 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.41. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 541.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 530.88.

About JPMorgan Japanese

(Get Free Report)

JPMorgan Japanese Investment Trust plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited and JPMorgan Asset Management (Japan) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of Japan. The fund seeks to invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Japanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Japanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.