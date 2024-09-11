JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB) Sees Strong Trading Volume

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JPMB – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 909,899 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,838% from the previous session’s volume of 46,944 shares.The stock last traded at $39.97 and had previously closed at $40.07.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. RiverFront Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,916,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $7,419,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,751,000. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,019,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 650,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,141,000 after buying an additional 18,128 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan USD Emerging Markets Sovereign Bond ETF (JPMB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated sovereign and quasi-sovereign debt securities from emerging markets. Securities are selected and weighted based on fundamental criteria.

