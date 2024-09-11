Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the network equipment provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Argus raised Juniper Networks from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a hold rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Friday, July 26th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $36.25.

Juniper Networks Price Performance

Shares of JNPR opened at $38.40 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.65, a P/E/G ratio of 11.14 and a beta of 0.93. Juniper Networks has a twelve month low of $24.87 and a twelve month high of $39.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.01 and a 200-day moving average of $36.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The network equipment provider reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $1.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.02% and a net margin of 4.58%. Juniper Networks’s revenue was down 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks will post 0.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Juniper Networks Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 2nd will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 127.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Juniper Networks

In other Juniper Networks news, CFO Kenneth Bradley Miller sold 28,669 shares of Juniper Networks stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.53, for a total value of $1,047,278.57. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,107 shares in the company, valued at $2,049,588.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 108,669 shares of company stock worth $3,947,279 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.28% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 2,069.4% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 781 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 745 shares during the last quarter. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Longfellow Investment Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Juniper Networks during the first quarter worth about $43,000. Institutional investors own 91.95% of the company’s stock.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; wide-area network SDN controllers; and session smart routers.

