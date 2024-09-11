Kathleen T. Hogan Sells 17,378 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) Stock

Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) EVP Kathleen T. Hogan sold 17,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $411.85, for a total value of $7,157,129.30. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 150,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $61,843,807.85. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of MSFT traded up $8.84 on Wednesday, hitting $423.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,217,648 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,640,789. The company has a market capitalization of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.90. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $309.45 and a fifty-two week high of $468.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $425.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $423.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The software giant reported $2.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.90 by $0.05. Microsoft had a return on equity of 35.95% and a net margin of 35.96%. The company had revenue of $64.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.69 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 13.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MSFT. Bison Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Microsoft by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Bison Wealth LLC now owns 47,380 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $17,817,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp boosted its stake in Microsoft by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 13,224 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,973,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. TNF LLC grew its holdings in Microsoft by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. TNF LLC now owns 2,080 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $852,000 after acquiring an additional 352 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,406,870 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $2,033,199,000 after acquiring an additional 485,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Microsoft by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 2,347 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 740 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.13% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MSFT. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $500.00 to $515.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Microsoft from $475.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $485.00 price target on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $500.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $475.00 to $526.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $494.72.

Microsoft Corporation develops and supports software, services, devices and solutions worldwide. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers office, exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft viva, and Microsoft 365 copilot; and office consumer services, such as Microsoft 365 consumer subscriptions, Office licensed on-premises, and other office services.

