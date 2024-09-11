KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Shares of KBR, Inc. (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of KBR in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. TD Cowen downgraded KBR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on KBR from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th.

In other news, insider Jalal Ibrahim sold 35,000 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.56, for a total transaction of $2,329,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 106,550 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,091,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Corporate insiders own 1.08% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in KBR during the fourth quarter worth $77,193,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KBR by 359.9% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,467,650 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $93,431,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148,503 shares during the last quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP bought a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,274,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its holdings in KBR by 29.4% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 2,286,779 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $146,674,000 after purchasing an additional 520,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Hill Capital Management LP boosted its position in KBR by 37.1% during the second quarter. Wolf Hill Capital Management LP now owns 1,877,497 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $120,423,000 after purchasing an additional 507,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KBR Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of KBR stock opened at $60.85 on Friday. KBR has a 12-month low of $49.37 and a 12-month high of $69.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a PE ratio of -31.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.73 and its 200-day moving average is $64.38.

KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The construction company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.04. KBR had a return on equity of 27.92% and a net margin of 2.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that KBR will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current year.

KBR Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. KBR’s payout ratio is -31.25%.

About KBR

KBR, Inc provides scientific, technology, and engineering solutions to governments and commercial customers worldwide. It operates through Government Solutions and Sustainable Technology Solutions segments. The Government Solutions segment offers life-cycle support solutions to defense, intelligence, space, aviation, and other programs and missions for military and other government agencies in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Australia.

