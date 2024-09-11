Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Boosts Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC) Price Target to $41.00

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) had its target price hoisted by equities research analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $40.00 to $41.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price points to a potential upside of 8.52% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on CAC. Stephens lifted their price objective on shares of Camden National from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camden National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 1st.

Camden National Stock Performance

CAC opened at $37.78 on Wednesday. Camden National has a 1-year low of $26.52 and a 1-year high of $43.44. The company has a market cap of $550.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55 and a beta of 0.72. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $37.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.79. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Camden National (NASDAQ:CAC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $72.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.07 million. Camden National had a net margin of 16.01% and a return on equity of 10.36%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Camden National will post 3.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Camden National

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kimelman & Baird LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,943,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Camden National during the second quarter worth $73,000. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Camden National by 65.4% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 20,927 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $691,000 after acquiring an additional 8,274 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of Camden National in the second quarter valued at $349,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Camden National by 1.3% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 282,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,313,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.41% of the company’s stock.

Camden National Company Profile

Camden National Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Camden National Bank that provides various commercial and consumer banking products and services for consumer, institutional, municipal, non-profit, and commercial customers in Maine, New Hampshire, and Massachusetts. The company accepts checking, savings, time, and brokered deposits, as well as deposits with the certificate of deposit account registry system.

