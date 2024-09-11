Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) Self Reported Market Capitalization Achieves $377.04 Million

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH (RSETH) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has a market cap of $377.04 million and approximately $2.99 million worth of Kelp DAO Restaked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Kelp DAO Restaked ETH has traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Kelp DAO Restaked ETH token can currently be purchased for about $2,389.30 or 0.04162428 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH Profile

Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s genesis date was December 11th, 2023. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s total supply is 248,075 tokens and its circulating supply is 157,805 tokens. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official message board is blog.kelpdao.xyz. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official Twitter account is @kelpdao. Kelp DAO Restaked ETH’s official website is kelpdao.xyz.

Buying and Selling Kelp DAO Restaked ETH

