KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Buys 69 Shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 25.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 345 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. AMJ Financial Wealth Management bought a new stake in Eli Lilly and Company during the fourth quarter worth $201,000. Aveo Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,178,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 19.4% in the fourth quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares in the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 100.9% in the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,756,000 after buying an additional 10,128 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC lifted its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Advisors of Iowa LLC now owns 898 shares of the company’s stock worth $524,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,001.00 to $1,101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $770.00 to $840.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 14th. Evercore ISI raised Eli Lilly and Company to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Eli Lilly and Company from $900.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and Company from $913.00 to $1,025.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $961.76.

Insider Activity at Eli Lilly and Company

In other Eli Lilly and Company news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 194,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $885.91, for a total transaction of $172,732,959.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 97,583,810 shares in the company, valued at $86,450,473,117.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,900 shares of company stock worth $604,721,602. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Eli Lilly and Company Price Performance

Shares of LLY opened at $901.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $895.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $830.47. Eli Lilly and Company has a fifty-two week low of $516.57 and a fifty-two week high of $972.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $856.60 billion, a PE ratio of 132.74, a PEG ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.42.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $3.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $1.28. The company had revenue of $11.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.83 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a net margin of 18.86% and a return on equity of 67.52%. Equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 16.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $1.30 per share. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 15th. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.58%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

