KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Purchases 153,322 Shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Fidelity Total Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:FBND – Free Report) by 440.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 188,118 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 153,322 shares during the quarter. Fidelity Total Bond ETF comprises approximately 4.4% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Total Bond ETF were worth $8,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of FBND. Capital CS Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. Capital CS Group LLC now owns 6,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 5.5% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,244 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $519,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the period. Capital Planning LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Capital Planning LLC now owns 45,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,053,000 after purchasing an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity Total Bond ETF by 7.5% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 394 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Total Bond ETF Price Performance

Fidelity Total Bond ETF stock opened at $47.04 on Wednesday. Fidelity Total Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.45 and a fifty-two week high of $47.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $45.32. The company has a market cap of $9.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.85 and a beta of 0.19.

About Fidelity Total Bond ETF

The Fidelity Total Bond ETF (FBND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Universal Bond index. The fund is an actively managed broad market bond fund that uses the Barclays US Universal Bond Index to guide its sector allocation and duration exposure. FBND was launched on Oct 6, 2014 and is managed by Fidelity.

