KFA Private Wealth Group LLC Sells 1,195 Shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS)

KFA Private Wealth Group LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 3.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 29,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,195 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF accounts for approximately 0.9% of KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. KFA Private Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $1,754,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 45.1% in the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Tidemark LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 50.3% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 436.7% in the 2nd quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VXUS opened at $61.50 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $61.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.67. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a fifty-two week low of $50.95 and a fifty-two week high of $63.53. The company has a market cap of $73.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Profile

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 21st were paid a $0.484 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 21st. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. This is an increase from Vanguard Total International Stock ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

