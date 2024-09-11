Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC) PT Lowered to $38.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) had its target price decreased by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $39.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “overweight” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 12.36% from the stock’s previous close.

KRC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Kilroy Realty from $40.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $45.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Kilroy Realty from $41.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kilroy Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.30.

KRC traded down $0.48 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $33.82. 58,382 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,017,850. The company has a current ratio of 3.61, a quick ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. Kilroy Realty has a 1 year low of $26.78 and a 1 year high of $43.37. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $34.15. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.44 and a beta of 1.04.

Kilroy Realty (NYSE:KRC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.08 by ($0.67). Kilroy Realty had a return on equity of 3.52% and a net margin of 17.91%. The firm had revenue of $280.73 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $276.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Kilroy Realty will post 4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KRC. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the first quarter worth $26,000. Wiser Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kilroy Realty by 67.5% during the first quarter. Wiser Advisor Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kilroy Realty during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 1,322.9% during the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of Kilroy Realty by 2,510.7% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,462 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,406 shares during the last quarter. 94.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kilroy Realty Corporation (NYSE: KRC, the company, Kilroy) is a leading U.S. landlord and developer, with operations in San Diego, Greater Los Angeles, the San Francisco Bay Area, Greater Seattle and Austin. The company has earned global recognition for sustainability, building operations, innovation and design.

