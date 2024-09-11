Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 31.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 77,434 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 18,498 shares during the quarter. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $3,216,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Angeles Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 4.5% in the second quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,195 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 7.2% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 24,427 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares during the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the second quarter worth approximately $4,957,000. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 57.2% in the second quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,480 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 3,087 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb by 19.1% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 251,882 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,461,000 after purchasing an additional 40,369 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMY stock opened at $49.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $99.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.90, a PEG ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.46. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a one year low of $39.35 and a one year high of $61.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

Bristol-Myers Squibb ( NYSE:BMY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $12.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.54 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 14.06% and a positive return on equity of 12.51%. The company’s revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.75 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 0.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.87%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio is currently -77.42%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BMY. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

