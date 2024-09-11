Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Grows Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 29.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,873 shares during the period. Philip Morris International comprises about 1.9% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $5,357,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 283.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,186,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,583,000 after purchasing an additional 876,790 shares in the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $5,634,000. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 25.4% in the first quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 34,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,151,000 after acquiring an additional 6,974 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $857,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. lifted its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 99.5% in the fourth quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 54,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,087,000 after acquiring an additional 26,960 shares in the last quarter. 78.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of PM stock opened at $126.75 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $114.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.90. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $87.23 and a 12-month high of $128.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 0.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.02. Philip Morris International had a negative return on equity of 113.32% and a net margin of 9.41%. The company had revenue of $9.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.19 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Philip Morris International news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total transaction of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Massimo Andolina sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.35, for a total value of $1,038,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 85,629 shares in the company, valued at $9,877,305.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.01, for a total value of $2,260,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 158,447 shares in the company, valued at $17,906,095.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Philip Morris International from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Philip Morris International from $120.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $117.05.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

