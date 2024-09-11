Kinsale Capital Group Inc. Has $4.26 Million Position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW)

Kinsale Capital Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger, Inc. (NYSE:GWW – Free Report) by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,721 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the quarter. W.W. Grainger accounts for approximately 1.5% of Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Kinsale Capital Group Inc.’s holdings in W.W. Grainger were worth $4,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of W.W. Grainger by 170.0% in the first quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the period. Scarborough Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 275.0% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 45 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. increased its position in W.W. Grainger by 225.0% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 39 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on GWW. Robert W. Baird cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $1,000.00 to $975.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $990.00 price target on the stock. Baird R W cut W.W. Grainger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. Erste Group Bank restated a “hold” rating on shares of W.W. Grainger in a report on Friday, June 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on W.W. Grainger from $978.00 to $972.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,014.11.

Insider Activity at W.W. Grainger

In related news, SVP Matt Fortin sold 511 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $915.20, for a total value of $467,667.20. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,848 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,691,289.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 9.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

W.W. Grainger Price Performance

Shares of GWW opened at $977.68 on Wednesday. W.W. Grainger, Inc. has a 12-month low of $674.41 and a 12-month high of $1,034.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $954.60 and its 200 day moving average is $954.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $47.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $9.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.58 by $0.18. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 53.25% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.35 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.28 EPS. W.W. Grainger’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that W.W. Grainger, Inc. will post 38.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W.W. Grainger Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 12th were given a $2.05 dividend. This represents a $8.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 12th. W.W. Grainger’s payout ratio is currently 22.64%.

About W.W. Grainger

W.W. Grainger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes maintenance, repair, and operating products and services primarily in North America, Japan, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, High-Touch Solutions N.A. and Endless Assortment. The company provides safety, security, material handling and storage equipment, pumps and plumbing equipment, cleaning and maintenance, and metalworking and hand tools.

