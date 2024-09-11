Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX) Director Aron Shapiro Purchases 3,000 Shares

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) Director Aron Shapiro bought 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $3.60 per share, with a total value of $10,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,800. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Kiora Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

KPRX stock opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $8.98. The business’s fifty day moving average is $3.99 and its 200-day moving average is $4.89.

Get Kiora Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Kiora Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KPRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by $0.42. The company had revenue of $0.02 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 1.17 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on KPRX. Maxim Group upgraded Kiora Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Kiora Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd.

Get Our Latest Analysis on KPRX

Institutional Trading of Kiora Pharmaceuticals

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Kiora Pharmaceuticals stock. Stonepine Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPRX – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $840,000. Kiora Pharmaceuticals makes up about 0.8% of Stonepine Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Stonepine Capital Management LLC owned approximately 6.86% of Kiora Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 76.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Kiora Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Kiora Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies for the treatment of ophthalmic diseases in the United States. Its lead product is KIO-301, a potential vision-restoring small molecule, which is in Phase 1b clinical trial that acts as a photoswitch to restore vision in patients with inherited and age-related degenerative retinal diseases.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiora Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.