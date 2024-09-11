Knightscope Stock Set to Reverse Split on Friday, September 13th (NASDAQ:KSCP)

Knightscope, Inc. (NASDAQ:KSCP – Free Report)’s stock is going to reverse split on the morning of Friday, September 13th. The 1-50 reverse split was announced on Wednesday, September 11th. The number of shares owned by shareholders will be adjusted after the closing bell on Thursday, September 12th.

Knightscope Price Performance

NASDAQ:KSCP traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $0.20. 3,816,925 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,959,639. Knightscope has a 12 month low of $0.18 and a 12 month high of $1.09. The stock has a market cap of $23.19 million, a PE ratio of -0.60 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.24 and a 200 day moving average of $0.36.

Get Knightscope alerts:

Knightscope (NASDAQ:KSCP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.20 million for the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Knightscope

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Knightscope stock. Traynor Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Knightscope, Inc. ( NASDAQ:KSCP Free Report ) by 100.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.18% of Knightscope worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 14.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Knightscope, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, deploys, and supports autonomous security robots (ASR) in the United States. Its products include K3 and K5 ASRs designed to roam a geo-fenced area autonomously by utilizing numerous sensors and lasers, either on a random basis or based on a particular patrolling algorithm to navigate around people, vehicles, and objects in dynamic indoor or outdoor environments; K1, an ASR for used in indoors or outdoors and at ingress/egress points for both people and vehicles; and K7, a multi-terrain ASR.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Knightscope Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knightscope and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.