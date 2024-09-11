Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) Shares Sold by Vaughan David Investments LLC IL

Vaughan David Investments LLC IL lowered its stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 2.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 61,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,567 shares during the quarter. Lam Research makes up 1.7% of Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Vaughan David Investments LLC IL’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $65,306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of LRCX. MGO One Seven LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 42.6% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,554,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares in the last quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Lam Research by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,607 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,971,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Andra AP fonden raised its stake in Lam Research by 19.6% during the 2nd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 28,100 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $29,922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,600 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 16.7% in the second quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 5,643 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,009,000 after purchasing an additional 807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter worth $57,832,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Lam Research

In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,239,346.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 1,620 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,056.99, for a total transaction of $1,712,323.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,535,456.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Neil J. Fernandes sold 4,409 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,055.76, for a total transaction of $4,654,845.84. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,239,346.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 16,326 shares of company stock worth $17,383,715. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on LRCX shares. StockNews.com lowered Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,130.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $865.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 5th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Lam Research from $1,000.00 to $1,050.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $1,100.00 to $950.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lam Research presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,006.10.

Lam Research Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of LRCX stock opened at $731.56 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $888.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $935.75. Lam Research Co. has a twelve month low of $574.42 and a twelve month high of $1,130.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.97. The company has a market capitalization of $95.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.48.

Lam Research shares are going to split before the market opens on Thursday, October 3rd. The 10-1 split was announced on Tuesday, May 21st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The semiconductor company reported $8.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.58 by $0.56. Lam Research had a net margin of 25.68% and a return on equity of 48.71%. The business had revenue of $3.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $5.98 earnings per share. Lam Research’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 35.2 EPS for the current year.

Lam Research announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, May 21st that authorizes the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor company to reacquire up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Lam Research Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 17th will be given a $2.30 dividend. This is an increase from Lam Research’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.00. This represents a $9.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 17th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 29.42%.

Lam Research Profile

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

