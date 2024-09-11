Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR) Shares Sold by Brasada Capital Management LP

Brasada Capital Management LP cut its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising (NASDAQ:LAMR – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,139 shares during the quarter. Brasada Capital Management LP’s holdings in Lamar Advertising were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Lamar Advertising by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 322.5% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 59,137 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,285,000 after purchasing an additional 45,141 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Lamar Advertising by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,870 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Lamar Advertising by 147.5% in the 4th quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 13,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 7,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Lamar Advertising by 24.4% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 486,192 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $51,672,000 after purchasing an additional 95,316 shares during the period. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LAMR stock opened at $123.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.26 and a beta of 1.52. Lamar Advertising has a 1 year low of $77.21 and a 1 year high of $126.80.

Lamar Advertising ( NASDAQ:LAMR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.01 by ($0.67). Lamar Advertising had a return on equity of 42.18% and a net margin of 23.34%. The firm had revenue of $565.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.96 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lamar Advertising will post 7.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th will be issued a $1.40 dividend. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 18th. This is an increase from Lamar Advertising’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. Lamar Advertising’s dividend payout ratio is 106.78%.

Several research firms have recently commented on LAMR. TD Cowen raised their price target on Lamar Advertising from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup downgraded Lamar Advertising from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $122.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 11th. StockNews.com raised shares of Lamar Advertising from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lamar Advertising from $117.00 to $121.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lamar Advertising has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $123.25.

Lamar Advertising Company operates as an outdoor advertising company in the United States and Canada. The company owns and operates billboards, logo signs, and transit advertising displays, as well as rents space for advertising on billboards, buses, shelters, benches, logo plates, and in airport terminals.

