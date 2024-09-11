Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Now Covered by Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on shares of Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating and a $7.50 price target on the technology company’s stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 90.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LTRX. Roth Mkm restated a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Monday, June 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Lantronix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Friday, September 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lantronix presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.30.

Lantronix Stock Down 5.1 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

Shares of LTRX opened at $3.93 on Wednesday. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $6.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.65. The company has a market capitalization of $148.83 million, a PE ratio of -21.83 and a beta of 2.12.

In other news, major shareholder Bernhard Bruscha sold 23,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.04, for a total value of $96,753.96. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,381,471 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,741,142.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Lantronix

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Lantronix during the second quarter worth $42,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new position in Lantronix during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Lantronix during the 1st quarter valued at about $55,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in Lantronix in the 4th quarter valued at about $148,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Lantronix by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 5,693 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.38% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides solutions for video surveillance, infotainment systems, and intelligent substations infrastructure in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT System Solutions, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; Embedded IoT Modules, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and Software and Engineering Services offers SaaS platform that enables customers to deploy, monitor, manage, and automate across their global deployments through a single platform login.

