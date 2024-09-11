LayerZero (ZRO) Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $403.22 Million

LayerZero (ZRO) traded 4.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. Over the last seven days, LayerZero has traded up 10.8% against the US dollar. One LayerZero token can currently be purchased for $3.67 or 0.00006347 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LayerZero has a total market capitalization of $403.22 million and $87.66 million worth of LayerZero was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

LayerZero Profile

LayerZero was first traded on June 20th, 2024. LayerZero’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 110,000,000 tokens. LayerZero’s official Twitter account is @layerzero_fndn. LayerZero’s official message board is info.layerzero.foundation. The official website for LayerZero is layerzero.foundation.

LayerZero Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LayerZero (ZRO) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2024and operates on the Ethereum platform. LayerZero has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 110,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of LayerZero is 3.47252763 USD and is down -0.80 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 229 active market(s) with $60,698,700.03 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://layerzero.foundation/.”

