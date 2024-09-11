Lazard (NYSE:LAZ) Trading Down 4.8%

Lazard, Inc. (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report)’s stock price was down 4.8% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $44.11 and last traded at $44.33. Approximately 247,947 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,004,586 shares. The stock had previously closed at $46.57.

Several research analysts have issued reports on LAZ shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Lazard from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Lazard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Lazard from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $56.00 target price (up from $49.00) on shares of Lazard in a report on Friday, July 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.33.

The company has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of -129.63 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $45.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $41.49.

Lazard (NYSE:LAZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The asset manager reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.17. Lazard had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 41.78%. The firm had revenue of $685.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $625.40 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Lazard, Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. Lazard’s payout ratio is presently -571.43%.

In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Lazard news, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 207,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.23, for a total value of $9,362,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,729,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,235,326.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Kenneth M. Jacobs sold 86,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.02, for a total transaction of $4,338,134.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,640,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,082,569.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 429,604 shares of company stock valued at $19,873,736. Corporate insiders own 3.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda lifted its stake in shares of Lazard by 127.0% in the second quarter. SPX Gestao de Recursos Ltda now owns 231,452 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,837,000 after buying an additional 129,490 shares during the last quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $955,000. Algert Global LLC acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $336,000. Ascent Group LLC raised its stake in Lazard by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 7,585 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Lazard during the 2nd quarter valued at $806,000. 54.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lazard, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a financial advisory and asset management firm in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and Australia. It operates in two segments, Financial Advisory and Asset Management. The Financial Advisory segment offers financial advisory services, such as mergers and acquisitions, capital markets, shareholder, sovereign, geopolitical advisory, and other strategic advisory services, as well as restructuring and liability management, and capital raising and placement services.

