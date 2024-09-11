LBG Media (LON:LBG) Hits New 12-Month High at $136.00

Shares of LBG Media plc (LON:LBG – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 136 ($1.78) and last traded at GBX 136 ($1.78), with a volume of 64654 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 132 ($1.73).

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of LBG Media from GBX 120 ($1.57) to GBX 140 ($1.83) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th.

Get LBG Media alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on LBG Media

LBG Media Price Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at LBG Media

The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 121.92 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 98.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.41, a quick ratio of 5.33 and a current ratio of 2.85. The stock has a market cap of £284.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13,200.00 and a beta of 0.83.

In related news, insider Carol Mary Kane purchased 15,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.69) per share, for a total transaction of £20,253 ($26,484.90). Company insiders own 70.13% of the company’s stock.

LBG Media Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

LBG Media plc operates an online media publisher the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company produces articles, celebrity interviews, documentaries, reality shows, political live-streams, and hard-hitting social purpose campaigns. It offers its products through various brands, such as LADbible, a news site; Gamingbible; SPORTbible, a website for sports; UNILAD Adventure; UNILAD Tech; UNILAD; UNILAD Sound; ODDSbible; and Tyla.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LBG Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LBG Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.