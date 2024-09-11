Leerink Partnrs Comments on Geron Co.’s Q3 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:GERN)

Geron Co. (NASDAQ:GERN – Free Report) – Stock analysts at Leerink Partnrs issued their Q3 2024 EPS estimates for Geron in a research report issued on Monday, September 9th. Leerink Partnrs analyst F. Khurshid forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.09) for the quarter. Leerink Partnrs currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Geron’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Geron’s Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.33) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.07 EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.12 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

GERN has been the topic of several other research reports. Leerink Partners began coverage on shares of Geron in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of Geron in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Geron in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Geron from $6.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on Geron in a research report on Monday, June 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $9.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $7.06.

NASDAQ:GERN opened at $4.34 on Wednesday. Geron has a 52-week low of $1.64 and a 52-week high of $5.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.40 and a beta of 0.50. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.91.

Geron (NASDAQ:GERN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10). Geron had a negative return on equity of 73.79% and a negative net margin of 15,990.68%. The company had revenue of $0.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.09) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2941.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Geron by 14.0% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 210,890 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $445,000 after purchasing an additional 25,959 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Geron by 19.8% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,237,234 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 204,765 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Geron by 28.1% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 61,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 13,596 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Geron by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,842,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,108,000 after buying an additional 208,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its holdings in Geron by 37.9% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 714,012 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after buying an additional 196,328 shares in the last quarter. 73.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, COO Andrew J. Grethlein sold 674,348 shares of Geron stock in a transaction on Monday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.56, for a total transaction of $3,075,026.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Geron Corporation, a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for myeloid hematologic malignancies. It develops imetelstat, a telomerase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials, which inhibits the uncontrolled proliferation of malignant stem and progenitor cells in myeloid hematologic malignancies for the treatment of low or intermediate-1 risk myelodysplastic syndromes and intermediate-2 or high-risk myelofibrosis.

