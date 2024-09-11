Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.

Legrand Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of LGRDY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells electrical and digital building infrastructures in Europe, North and Central America, and internationally. The company offers energy distribution, protection, and management solutions, such as electric vehicle charging, residential and small commercial panels, switchboards and power cabinets, and UPS devices; and wiring devices, connected home and building control solutions, and guestroom solutions, as well as back, junction, DCL, and floor boxes.

