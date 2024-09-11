Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Upgraded to Overweight by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, Briefing.com reports.
Legrand Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of LGRDY opened at $21.58 on Wednesday. Legrand has a 12 month low of $16.75 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.95 and its 200-day moving average is $20.92.
About Legrand
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Legrand
- 3 Ways To Invest In Coffee, Other Than Drinking It
- 3 High Short Interest Stocks Set for a Squeeze as Rate Cuts Near
- Find and Profitably Trade Stocks at 52-Week Lows
- Why Duke Energy Could Be the Perfect Utility Stock to Buy Now
- What Are Growth Stocks and Investing in Them
- 2 Recession-Resistant Stocks for Tough Market Conditions
Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.