Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Invests $94,000 in Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:WOOF – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in Petco Health and Wellness during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Caprock Group LLC purchased a new position in Petco Health and Wellness in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. Choreo LLC bought a new stake in Petco Health and Wellness in the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Petco Health and Wellness during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000.

Petco Health and Wellness Stock Up 7.7 %

Shares of Petco Health and Wellness stock opened at $3.07 on Wednesday. Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.41 and a 1 year high of $5.01. The firm has a market cap of $954.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.62 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.06 and a 200 day moving average of $2.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.21.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Petco Health and Wellness ( NASDAQ:WOOF Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 10th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.53 billion. Petco Health and Wellness had a negative net margin of 21.27% and a negative return on equity of 4.22%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc. will post -0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on WOOF. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target (up from $4.00) on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a report on Thursday, July 18th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.50 to $3.25 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Petco Health and Wellness from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Petco Health and Wellness in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Petco Health and Wellness from $2.70 to $3.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Petco Health and Wellness presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.36.

Petco Health and Wellness Company Profile



Petco Health and Wellness Company, Inc, operates as a health and wellness company, focuses on enhancing the lives of pets, pet parents, and its Petco partners in the United States, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. The company provides veterinary care, grooming, training, tele-health, and Vital Care and pet health insurance services, as well as veterinary services through Vetco mobile clinics.

