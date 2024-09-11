Levin Capital Strategies L.P. Purchases Shares of 15,000 Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL)

Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABL – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 15,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the fourth quarter worth about $463,000. Inscription Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the first quarter worth about $137,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Abacus Life by 4.8% during the second quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 30,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $9,909,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Abacus Life during the second quarter worth about $8,105,000.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ABL. TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price for the company. B. Riley Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Friday, August 30th. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $16.00 price target (up from $15.00) on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Abacus Life in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $12.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.50.

Abacus Life Price Performance

ABL stock opened at $9.78 on Wednesday. Abacus Life, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.75 and a 1 year high of $13.25. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.76. The company has a market cap of $730.08 million, a P/E ratio of 489.24 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.84.

Abacus Life (NASDAQ:ABL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.05. Abacus Life had a negative net margin of 6.19% and a positive return on equity of 7.02%. The business had revenue of $29.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.13 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Abacus Life, Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current year.

About Abacus Life

Abacus Life, Inc operates as an alternative asset manager specializing in life insurance products. It purchases life insurance policies from consumers seeking liquidity and manages policies over time via trading, holding, and/or servicing. The company was founded in 2004 and is based in Orlando, Florida.

