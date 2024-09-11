Lido Staked ETH (stETH) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $34.77 Million

Lido Staked ETH (stETH) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 11th. One Lido Staked ETH token can now be purchased for approximately $2,371.48 or 0.04088419 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lido Staked ETH has a total market cap of $23.19 billion and $34.77 million worth of Lido Staked ETH was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Lido Staked ETH has traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0551 or 0.00000096 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Lido Staked ETH’s launch date was December 18th, 2020. Lido Staked ETH’s total supply is 9,777,305 tokens. The official message board for Lido Staked ETH is blog.lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official website is lido.fi. Lido Staked ETH’s official Twitter account is @lidofinance. The Reddit community for Lido Staked ETH is https://reddit.com/r/lidofinance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lido Staked ETH (stETH) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Lido Staked ETH has a current supply of 9,801,893.4900117. The last known price of Lido Staked ETH is 2,333.86021736 USD and is down -0.24 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 101 active market(s) with $39,557,032.90 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://lido.fi/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lido Staked ETH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lido Staked ETH should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lido Staked ETH using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

