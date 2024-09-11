LimeWire Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $58.14 Million (LMWR)

LimeWire (LMWR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on September 11th. In the last seven days, LimeWire has traded down 0.9% against the dollar. LimeWire has a total market cap of $58.14 million and approximately $3.15 million worth of LimeWire was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One LimeWire token can currently be bought for $0.20 or 0.00000345 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

LimeWire Profile

LimeWire was first traded on May 17th, 2023. LimeWire’s total supply is 633,045,269 tokens and its circulating supply is 290,120,846 tokens. The official message board for LimeWire is blog.limewire.com. LimeWire’s official Twitter account is @limewire. LimeWire’s official website is limewire.com.

LimeWire Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “LimeWire (LMWR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. LimeWire has a current supply of 633,045,269 with 290,120,846.61402553 in circulation. The last known price of LimeWire is 0.1925182 USD and is up 0.50 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 46 active market(s) with $3,632,115.46 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://limewire.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as LimeWire directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade LimeWire should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy LimeWire using one of the exchanges listed above.

