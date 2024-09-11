Linscomb Wealth Inc. Acquires 7,191 Shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 140,283 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,191 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF worth $5,478,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 40.1% in the second quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 9,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 2,826 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,238,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,464,000 after acquiring an additional 83,277 shares in the last quarter. AGF Management Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 65.1% during the second quarter. AGF Management Ltd. now owns 937,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,592,000 after buying an additional 369,525 shares during the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balentine LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Balentine LLC now owns 1,364,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,266,000 after buying an additional 38,393 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IQLT opened at $39.60 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 1 year low of $32.28 and a 1 year high of $41.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $39.38. The firm has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 16.83 and a beta of 0.90.

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

