Linscomb Wealth Inc. Cuts Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB – Free Report) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of IWB. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,624,000. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 33.1% in the second quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 8,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,477,000 after buying an additional 2,035 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,341,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $696,658,000 after buying an additional 29,339 shares during the last quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 3.0% during the second quarter. Jordan Park Group LLC now owns 180,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,842,000 after buying an additional 5,199 shares during the period. Finally, Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 54.3% during the second quarter. Wetzel Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 284 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

iShares Russell 1000 ETF stock opened at $300.28 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a 12-month low of $224.41 and a 12-month high of $309.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $300.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $291.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.86 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68 and a beta of 1.01.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.