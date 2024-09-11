Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 0.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 81 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $2,625,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,493,858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,002,904,000 after purchasing an additional 178,692 shares during the period. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the second quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 137,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,396,000 after acquiring an additional 5,201 shares during the period. Carson Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 10.5% in the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 4,080 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares in the last quarter. MGO One Seven LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.1% in the second quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 63,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter worth about $137,000.

Shares of VIG opened at $193.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.78. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 1 year low of $149.67 and a 1 year high of $196.24. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $183.22.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

