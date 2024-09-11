Linscomb Wealth Inc. Grows Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,582 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $3,752,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UNP. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Richardson Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Union Pacific in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 211.4% during the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 109 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Scarborough Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Institutional investors own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Elizabeth F. Whited sold 3,552 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.59, for a total transaction of $875,887.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 64,945 shares in the company, valued at $16,014,787.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $290.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, June 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $270.00 price objective on the stock. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Union Pacific from $259.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $290.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $258.79.

Union Pacific Stock Performance

UNP opened at $252.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $153.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.10, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.05. Union Pacific Co. has a 1-year low of $199.33 and a 1-year high of $258.66. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $241.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $239.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.86.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The railroad operator reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.71 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.05 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 42.62% and a net margin of 26.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.57 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 11.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Union Pacific Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th will be issued a dividend of $1.34 per share. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. This represents a $5.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 30th. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 51.15%.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

Featured Stories

