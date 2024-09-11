Linscomb Wealth Inc. Has $7.64 Million Position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. cut its holdings in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report) by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,972 shares during the quarter. Linscomb Wealth Inc. owned about 0.31% of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF worth $7,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $101,000. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF by 127.7% in the first quarter. Koesten Hirschmann & Crabtree INC. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF in the second quarter worth $195,000.

Get Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF alerts:

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF stock opened at $242.37 on Wednesday. Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF has a 1-year low of $181.59 and a 1-year high of $250.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $242.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $235.53. The company has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 27th were given a $0.776 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $3.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. This is an increase from Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (VTHR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 3000 index, a market-cap-weighted index that measures the investable US equity space, covering the entire market-cap spectrum including micro-caps. VTHR was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF (NASDAQ:VTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Russell 3000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.