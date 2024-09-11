Linscomb Wealth Inc. Purchases 346 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lifted its position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) by 0.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 82,686 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $6,231,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 600.0% in the 4th quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 525 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Services in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Fidelity National Information Services during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the first quarter worth $37,000. 96.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Information Services alerts:

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of FIS opened at $83.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $45.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.08. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $46.91 and a 12-month high of $83.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $77.73 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.13. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 7.72% and a return on equity of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.49 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.55 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 10th. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -14.08%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of research reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $79.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $80.65.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FIS

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Fidelity National Information Services news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 719 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $76.81 per share, with a total value of $55,226.39. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $750,510.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Fidelity National Information Services

(Free Report)

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Information Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Information Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.