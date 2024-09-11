Linscomb Wealth Inc. Sells 2,420 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

Linscomb Wealth Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Free Report) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,425 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,420 shares during the period. Linscomb Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $8,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Addison Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 107.1% in the second quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF in the second quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. 46.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ DVY opened at $132.24 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $128.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.40. The stock has a market cap of $19.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.87. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $102.66 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

About iShares Select Dividend ETF

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

