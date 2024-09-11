LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT) Now Covered by StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) in a research note issued on Monday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Lake Street Capital dropped their price target on LiqTech International from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Ascendiant Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating and issued a $5.15 target price on shares of LiqTech International in a research note on Monday, August 26th.

Shares of LiqTech International stock opened at $2.71 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 2.74. LiqTech International has a 52 week low of $1.90 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.77 million, a PE ratio of -2.01 and a beta of 0.95.

LiqTech International (NASDAQ:LIQT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.49 million for the quarter. LiqTech International had a negative net margin of 51.50% and a negative return on equity of 57.61%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in LiqTech International stock. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in LiqTech International, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIQT – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 14,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.26% of LiqTech International at the end of the most recent quarter. 35.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

LiqTech International, Inc, a clean technology company, designs, develops, produces, markets, and sells automated filtering systems, ceramic silicon carbide liquid applications, and diesel particulate air filters in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and South America. The company operates through Water, Ceramics, and Plastics segments.

