Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 10,387,030 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 12% from the previous session’s volume of 9,315,017 shares.The stock last traded at $2.98 and had previously closed at $2.95.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have weighed in on LYG. BNP Paribas raised shares of Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 5th. UBS Group restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Citigroup cut Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Royal Bank of Canada cut Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Thursday, September 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lloyds Banking Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.38.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on LYG

Lloyds Banking Group Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market cap of $47.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.74 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.98 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.75.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 10.34% and a net margin of 12.40%. On average, analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group plc will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lloyds Banking Group Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 5th will be issued a $0.0546 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 5th. This is a boost from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.05. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio is 26.32%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYG. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD grew its stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 39.2% in the first quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 89,948,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,967,000 after acquiring an additional 25,351,270 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 149.9% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 29,696,591 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,975,000 after buying an additional 17,814,615 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group in the second quarter worth approximately $36,252,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 96.9% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 21,147,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,966,000 after buying an additional 10,406,673 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 49.6% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,577,101 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $23,415,000 after acquiring an additional 2,841,956 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

About Lloyds Banking Group

(Get Free Report)

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.