Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) Stock Price Up 1.4%

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $575.21 and last traded at $574.80. Approximately 171,722 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the average daily volume of 1,064,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $566.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $500.00 to $600.00 in a research note on Monday, August 5th. Melius Research upgraded shares of Lockheed Martin to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $635.00 price target on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $483.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $505.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Lockheed Martin presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $553.43.

Lockheed Martin Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $135.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.61, a PEG ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.10, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $528.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $481.35.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.45 by $0.66. The firm had revenue of $18.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.05 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 95.03% and a net margin of 9.48%. The business’s revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $6.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Lockheed Martin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd will be paid a $3.15 dividend. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 3rd. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.10%.

Insider Transactions at Lockheed Martin

In related news, insider Timothy S. Cahill sold 3,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $515.36, for a total transaction of $2,048,556.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 8,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,574,850.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LMT. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth $24,001,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter valued at about $201,000. New Century Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 179.6% during the second quarter. New Century Financial Group LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter. 3Chopt Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the second quarter worth about $1,097,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its position in Lockheed Martin by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 266,352 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $124,413,000 after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

