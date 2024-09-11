LPL Financial LLC Acquires 296,675 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 18.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,866,518 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 296,675 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 3.76% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $400,405,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Vantage Financial Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Financial Partners LLC now owns 38,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,825,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 108,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,090 shares during the last quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Apexium Financial LP increased its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Apexium Financial LP now owns 37,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,506,000 after purchasing an additional 702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Heartland Consultants Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. First Heartland Consultants Inc. now owns 3,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $207.18 on Wednesday. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $148.45 and a 1 year high of $226.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $211.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $203.02.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

