LPL Financial LLC Buys 448,925 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF (NYSEARCA:XLG – Free Report) by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,237,697 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 448,925 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 7.42% of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF worth $331,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in XLG. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,885,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,130,000 after buying an additional 365,767 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 16.0% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,766,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,649,000 after purchasing an additional 243,950 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 20.6% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,305,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,301 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 5,426.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 934,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,266,000 after purchasing an additional 918,032 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 927,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,451,000 after purchasing an additional 60,665 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA XLG opened at $45.15 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $32.74 and a fifty-two week high of $47.99. The company has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.76.

About Invesco S&P 500 Top 50 ETF

Guggenheim Russell Top 50 Mega Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly Rydex Russell Top 50 ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the Russell Top 50 Index (the Index). The Index is an unmanaged capitalization-weighted index consisting of the 50 largest companies in the Russell 3000 Index.

